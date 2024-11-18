Locomotive Audio Launches 86B-1 Tube Mic Preamp/DI

St. Louis, MO (November 18, 2024)—Locomotive Audio has released a single-channel version of the brand’s 86B-2 stereo rackmount mic preamp in a 500 series format.

The 86B-1, like its stereo sibling, offers a sonic palette for engineers to explore, according to the company, producing sounds from warm and clean to aggressive and grungy. The module is designed to add “any amount” of tube coloration to a signal using a two-knob system that allows the user to fine-tune the audio character through its control of harmonics and grit.

The unit features a 20 dB pad, 85 Hz high-pass, two mic input impedances and a high impedance front panel DI.

“I’ve been working hard to get high voltages to work within the 500 series format. The vacuum tubes in this specific design require nearly 275 volts,” says Locomotive owner Eric Strouth. “I finally took the time to sit down and knock out a good design. It took months and a lot of trial and error, but now that it’s done, it’ll allow for other 500 series tube designs down the road!”

The Locomotive Audio 86B-1 is currently available for preorder at $799, and as with all Locomotive Audio products, it carries a lifetime warranty.