Locomotive Audio Launches Pair of Preamps

St. Louis, MO (February 5, 2025)—Locomotive Audio has launched a pair of tube preamps, with the introduction of the 40AM-1 single-channel 500 Series module mic preamp and the 40AM-2 stereo rackmount mic/line preamp.

Taking their sonic cues from vintage 1940s models, the new units are intended to give users the same big, thick, and compressed sound, taking inspiration from different RCA BA-11A and Gates SA-70 design elements.

With a variety of controls, users can adjust a combination of features, opting between input transformer windings or utilizing the 5-position Response switch. Also on board are features like a 20 dB pad, 85 Hz low cut filter and a high impedance DI.

“I’ve been asked repeatedly over the past few years when I would offer a 1940s-style preamp,” says Locomotive owner Eric Strouth. “With the growing interest in designs that use metal octal tubes like the RCA BA-11A and Gates SA-70, I took the opportunity to create a new hybrid design that combines the best features of both. Customers can expect a thicker, more compressed sound that complements the Locomotive 86B and WT-72, finishing the Locomotive preamp lineup with little crossover in the sonics.”

On track to ship in March, 2025, the 40AM-1 and 40AM-2 are currently available for preorder at $999 and $2,299.