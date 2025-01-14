Mackie ProFX10 GO Battery-Powered Mixer to Launch at NAMM

Making its debut at NAMM will be Mackie’s battery-powered ProFX10 GO mixer.

Bothell, WA (January 14, 2025)—Making its debut at NAMM will be Mackie’s latest addition to its ProFX line : the battery-powered ProFX10 GO mixer.

Squeezing up to eight hours of power out of rechargeable, swappable batteries, the 10-channel analog mixer is encased in a steel chassis and uses Mackie’s Onyx preamps and offers built-in GigFX+ digital effects, EQ and compression, as well as USB-C interface and Bluetooth connectivity.

The ProFX10 GO’s Onyx preamps provide up to 60 dB of gain and 48V phantom power on all channels, along with analog compression and a 3-band EQ. The GigFX digital effects engine can be used to edit and save more than 24 different reverbs, delays, and choruses.

Bluetooth connectivity allows users to send and receive audio wirelessly from iPads, phones and other devices, aiding a variety of uses, such as playing DJ set, performing to backing tracks, or livestreaming. Using the USB-C connection, users can record to a computer at high-resolution sample rates up to 192 kHz

The Mackie ProFX10 GO battery-powered mixer is shipping with a MAP of $399.99.