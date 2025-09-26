Mackie ThumpSub GO Brings the Bass

Mackie’s long-running Thump series has a new addition with the arrival of the ThumpSub GO, the company’s first battery-powered portable subwoofer.

Bothell, WA (September 26, 2025)—Mackie’s long-running Thump series has a new addition with the arrival of the ThumpSub GO, the company’s first battery-powered portable subwoofer, aimed at musicians, DJs and live sound pros who need some extra oomph in their portable system’s low-end.

Despite the low-profile design, the ThumpSub GO sports two battery compartments, allowing the speaker to hold a pair of rechargeable GB-200 batteries at the same time; that means it can reportedly run continuously without a pause for a battery swap-out for 12 hours. That said, the unit can also handle ‘hot swaps,’ so you can charge a battery elsewhere and then drop it into the sub without interrupting the music. For the record, the speaker comes with a single battery; that optional second battery is sold separately.

The ThumpSub GO sports dual 8” woofers and all the necessary inputs and outputs required for a mono, stereo or zone PA system. A phase inversion switch solves any phase cancellation issues, and hgh pass and full range modes allow users to optimize the balance between the subwoofer and connected loudspeakers. A number of LEDs on the speaker itself show statuses for system power, overload and each battery.

Able to be used vertically or horizontally, the sub is typically floor-based, but can also be mounted above ThumpSub GO using the SPM400 speaker pole (sold separately). Intriguingly, ThumpSub GO can stream music wirelessly from devices with Bluetooth, and since any streamed audio gets passed from ThumpSub GO to other connected loudspeakers, the subwoofer can create a complete Bluetooth-capable PA system even if the loudspeakers don’t have built-in Bluetooth.

Mackie ThumpSub GO is shipping with a MAP of $599.99.