Magewell Pro Convert Audio DX Launches

Nanjing, China (January 18, 2023)—Magewell has launched its new Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder and capture device. The new unit lets users convert audio between Dante, NDI, and SRT transport technologies while also bridging analog audio, software and IP networks.

Pro Convert Audio DX can send and receive up to eight channels of audio in unicast or multicast Dante ‘flows’ (audio streams). In addition to Dante, the device also supports uncompressed audio using NDI media-over-IP technology, or compressed AAC audio using the low-latency SRT protocol.

By enabling conversion between Dante, NDI and SRT, Pro Convert Audio DX enables mixed-technology local and remote production workflows that combine products supporting different standards and formats. It can also encode analog audio into Dante, NDI or SRT streams as an ‘on-ramp’ to IP networks, as well as decoding IP audio streams in any of these formats and protocols for analog output.

Pro Convert Audio DX can also serve as an audio capture device when connected via USB to a laptop or desktop computer. UAC (USB Audio Class) compatibility provides plug-and-play ease of use and compatibility with various video conferencing, streaming, and production softwares.

A virtual audio matrix in Pro Convert Audio DX’s browser-based interface allows users to route or mix any analog or IP-based input channel to any analog, IP, or UAC output. Multiple Pro Convert Audio DX units can be centrally configured and controlled through the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software.

Pro Convert Audio DX is scheduled to ship later in Q1.