Martin Audio BlacklineQ Series Set for August Debut

New York, NY (July 25, 2025)—Martin Audio is set to ship its new BlacklineQ Series next month, with the nine-product line making its in-person debut at InfoComm Asia. There, attendees will get a first look at the new line, which the manufacturer says will provide the company’s expected sound quality “at an accessible price point.”

Updating the BlacklineX series, the BlacklineQ product range is said to comprise improved passive two-way point source loudspeakers, new column speakers and a suite of subwoofers. The various boxes are intended for portable or install applications, such as portable sound reinforcement for live sound, theatre, DJs and corporate events; unobtrusive stage monitoring; and permanent installation in clubs, hospitality venues, conference rooms and houses of worship.

Full-range two-way point source systems and column speakers in the line all feature Differential Dispersion horns,aiming to provide wider, more consistent coverage with less energy directed to the ceiling.

BlacklineQ’s source speakers (Q8, Q10, Q12 and Q15) each feature symmetrical, multi-angle full-range passive wooden enclosures so that they can be deployed in horizontal or vertical positions. They also work with multiple mounting options, including wall brackets, yokes, eyebolt suspension and pole-mounts.

Surprisingly, Martin Audio has never made column speakers before, but the BlacklineQ debuts of the two-way passive QC44 and QC26 remedy that. Intended for both portable and fixed use, they can be finished with black or white paint, and can integrate with multiple mounting options.

Finally, BlacklineQ includes a trio of passive subwoofers—the Q210 (2×10”), Q118 (1×18”) and Q218 (2×18”)—constructed from plywood and featuring slot ports for efficiency in design while reducing noise turbulence. Each enclosure includes an M20 35mm (1.4”) pole-mount fitting for integration with all loudspeakers in the series. In addition, the link out socket is positioned at the top of the cabinet. Finished in black paint as standard, the Q210 is also available in white to match the white BlacklineQ column loudspeakers.