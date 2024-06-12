Massenburg DesignWorks Goes Immersive with MDWDRC3 Plug-in

Los Angeles, CA (June 12, 2024)—Massenburg DesignWorks has launched the MDWDRC3-Native Multichannel Dynamic Range Controller plug-in. While the existing version, the MDWDRC2-Native, was created as a mono/stereo plug-in, immersive audio is the focus of the new edition, as it has been re-engineered to handle multichannel operation, up to 9.1.6 formats.

Massenburg’s own recent experiences mixing immersive music tracks led him to update the plug-in to be able to handle multichannel operation, but it has since been thoroughly beta-tested by noted professional motion picture mixers as well.

The MDWDRC3’s approach allows a user to combine individual Discrete dynamics control of each channel with the overall program Loudness Dynamics Processing of all channels combined. This provides dynamic range control for any type of program. Individual detectors on each channel include ‘Steered’ weighting for each channel, which can be useful when fixing immersive stems where single or multiple channels must be handled independently.

Offering improved transparent dynamics control, the new MDWDRC3 plug-in includes extensive professional controls for AAX Native, VST3 and AU applications. A full immersive demo of the MDWDRC3 is available. The MDWDRC2-Native mono/stereo plug-in will still be available.

MDWDRC3-Native Multichannel full license is available from the MDW web store for $599. Upgrades from MDWDRC2-Native are available for $229 and free upgrades from the original MDWRC2-Native to the new MDWDRC2 version 2, that includes Discrete and Loudness controls as well as Steering controls, are available to existing customers.