Merging Technologies Releases Pyramix 16 DAW

Puidoux, Switzerland (April 7, 2026)—Merging Technologies has released Pyramix 16, adding Dolby Atmos workflows and expanded compatibility for modern production environments.

Pyramix 16 is available in three versions—Elements, Pro and Premium—and Merging reports each tier’s capabilities have been expanded with new features, improved performance and deeper integration options.

PanNoir, a new feature developed in collaboration with recording engineer and producer Jean-Daniel Noir, rethinks how spot microphones blend with a main stereo pair. While some DAWs rely solely on level differences when panning spot mics, potentially resulting in phase issues and compromised stereo imaging. PanNoir, now built directly into the Pyramix mixer, solves this by introducing both level and time of arrival differences, respecting how sound reaches a main stereo microphone pair and ultimately how human hearing works.

Additionally, Pyramix Premium now includes a built-in Dolby Atmos Renderer supporting speaker configurations up to 9.1.6 and binaural for headphones. This also includes live re-renders, enabling loudness measurements with the Pyramix Final Check meter. This integration aims to reduce setup complexity and accelerate production times.

Pyramix 16 reportedly also delivers performance improvements engineered in close collaboration with users and new I/O capacities. The added Parallels Desktop support brings Pyramix one step closer to macOS, allowing Mac users to run Pyramix alongside their native applications.