Metric Halo mkIV Upgrade Kits — Product of the Week

Metric Halo has announced hardware mkIV upgrade kits for the ULN-8, LIO-8/4p, and LIO-8 multichannel audio interfaces. The upgrade kits include a new mkIV Analog Board with fourth-generation analog and A/D/D/A converter circuitry, a new mkIV Analog Mute Relay board, and a replacement dome-tag label for the front of the chassis.

The mkIV upgrade for all models includes a significant reduction in converter round-trip latency (now 18 samples), a next-generation design optimized for low-latency, unity-gain analog loops, a relay-based output mute system for click- and pop-free power cycling, and significant reductions in power consumption (35 percent for the ULN-8, 38 percent for the LIO-8/4p and 42 percent for the LIO-8). All models also feature a multi-source, multi-destination surround-capable monitor controller (up to 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos), with analog gain control and relay hard mutes.

mkIV also includes a newly designed, retina-enabled, 64-bit, cross-platform console mixer application, MIO Console 3d. MIO Console features a high-impact, modern, flat design with scalable UI elements. It supports up to 128 input channels (at 192 kHz), 64 mono buses, and mix and panning support for monitor configurations ranging from mono to 7.1.

All three interfaces feature MHLink audio networking, which routes up to 128 channels at 32-bit/192 kHz bidirectionally on each port. MHLink intelligently manages low-jitter audio clock distribution, high-bandwidth audio streaming and system control data all on a single, industry-standard Cat5/5e Ethernet cable.

mkIV upgrades are available now in limited quantities and can be user-installed. More kits will be available in early 2023. Prices are dependent upon configuration. More info here.