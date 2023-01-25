Meyer Sound 2100-LFC Low-Frequency Control Element Debuts

Berkeley, CA (January 25, 2023)—Meyer Sound made a huge splash last year in the live-sound industry with the debut of its flagship Panther large-format linear line array, and has now brought the technology behind that to the low end with the new 2100-LFC low-frequency control element, which will officially debut next week at ISE in Barcelona.

The new 2100-LFC brings together a Class D amplifier with a new, single 21-inch driver with four voice coils to reportedly provide an extended frequency response from 30 – 125 Hz. Much as the Panther line array is considerably smaller and lighter than many other Meyer systems, that mindset is present once again as the 2100-LFC is more than one foot narrower and roughly 20 percent lighter than the preceding 1100-LFC. Meyer Sound reports that while the 2100-LFC is intended to complement Panther systems, its frequency and phase response are appropriate for pairing with all existing Meyer linear line array products.

The new dual voice coil 18-inch driver in the 900-LFC sports four voice coils and is teamed with a new Class D amplifier rated at 1200 watts maximum continuous power, with peak power of 8000 watts. According to Meyer Sound senior product manager Andy Davies, “Since we have AC power on board, we are able to engineer cooling systems not just for the amplifier but also for the magnet and voice coil assembly. So, the output of the 2100-LFC maintains a linear response no matter how hard you drive it.”

Like the 1100-LFC, the 2100-LFC has symmetrical rigging hardware, allowing users to mix front and rear orientation in cardioid arrays. However, the narrower cabinet profile of the 2100-LFC is also intended to help create a more efficient truck pack, with three-high stacks fitting three across in USA or European semi-trailers.

Preliminary specifications for the 2100-LFC low-frequency control element give measurements of 42 inches (107 cm) wide, 24 inches (61 cm) high and 26.5 inches (67 cm) deep. The enclosure is premium multi-ply birch with a textured finish. The grill is powder-coated stamped steel.

The 2100-LFC also incorporates the same standard dual input module as Panther, offering both a Milan AVB endpoint for digital audio and monitoring telemetry, plus an analog input for backward compatibility with existing systems. System monitoring and connectivity is handled by Meyer Sound’s Nebra software package. All connections on the module — network, AC power, and analog XLR input — are via Neutrik TOP (True Outdoor Protection) connectors with an IP55 rating, making weather protection a standard feature.

The Meyer Sound team responsible for the design, specification, and testing of the 2100-LFC was led by engineering director, Acoustical & Mechanical, Katharine Murphy Khulusi. Orders for the 2100-LFC low-frequency control element are being accepted immediately, with the first shipments anticipated in Q2 of this year.