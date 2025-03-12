Meyer Sound ASTRYA to Launch at CinemaCon

Las Vegas, NV (March 12, 2025)—Building on its presence in cinema sound, Meyer Sound will introduce ASTRYA, a new flagship cinema screen channel loudspeaker series, at CinemaCon 2025 later this month.

ASTRYA brings together Meyer Sound’s background in self-powered loudspeakers and DSP to offer a new line for cinemas, featuring built-in processing, system monitoring and networking capabilities.

Drawing on research from Meyer Sound’s Bluehorn technology, the new speaker is said to provide a predictable linear phase response, aiding time alignment. Its driver density, with concentric mid-high drivers, provides broad coverage in a minimal footprint; the loudspeaker’s full range runs from 30 Hz to 20 kHz.

The first product in the series, ASTRYA-140, is intended for rooms measuring up to 140 feet from the screen to the back wall. Its digital input removes a D/A conversion stage, implementing a fully digital input path supporting AES67 at both 48 kHz and 96 kHz, facilitating modern audio-over-IP workflows while also improving the dynamic range of our product. The ASTRYA-140 can deliver signal to the loudspeaker and telemetry data back to the user on a single connector, simplying installation as well.

“With ASTRYA, we’re delivering a new level of performance that bridges the gap between the creative intent in the post-production studio and the final delivery in the cinema,” says John McMahon, Senior Vice President of Meyer Sound. “We’re confident that ASTRYA will become the go-to choice for both filmmakers and exhibitors who want the best, most accurate sonic presentation.”