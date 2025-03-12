Your browser is out-of-date!

Meyer Sound ASTRYA to Launch at CinemaCon

Meyer Sound will introduce ASTRYA, a new flagship cinema screen channel loudspeaker series, at CinemaCon 2025 later this month.

By Mix Staff

Meyer Sound ASTRYA
Meyer Sound ASTRYA.

Las Vegas, NV (March 12, 2025)—Building on its presence in cinema sound, Meyer Sound will introduce ASTRYA, a new flagship cinema screen channel loudspeaker series, at CinemaCon 2025 later this month.

ASTRYA brings together Meyer Sound’s background in self-powered loudspeakers and DSP to offer a new line for cinemas, featuring built-in processing, system monitoring and networking capabilities.

Drawing on research from Meyer Sound’s Bluehorn technology, the new speaker is said to provide a predictable linear phase response, aiding time alignment. Its driver density, with concentric mid-high drivers, provides broad coverage in a minimal footprint; the loudspeaker’s full range runs from 30 Hz to 20 kHz.

The first product in the series, ASTRYA-140, is intended for rooms measuring up to 140 feet from the screen to the back wall. Its digital input removes a D/A conversion stage, implementing a fully digital input path supporting AES67 at both 48 kHz and 96 kHz, facilitating modern audio-over-IP workflows while also improving the dynamic range of our product. The ASTRYA-140 can deliver signal to the loudspeaker and telemetry data back to the user on a single connector, simplying installation as well.

“With ASTRYA, we’re delivering a new level of performance that bridges the gap between the creative intent in the post-production studio and the final delivery in the cinema,” says John McMahon, Senior Vice President of Meyer Sound. “We’re confident that ASTRYA will become the go-to choice for both filmmakers and exhibitors who want the best, most accurate sonic presentation.”

