Meyer Sound’s Nebra 2 Software Debuts

Berkeley, CA (March 4, 2026)—Meyer Sound has introduced Nebra 2, a newly updated version of its integrated system control, connectivity, and monitoring software.

Still provided as a free application, Nebra 2 combines a redesigned interface with expanded tools. It introduces full processor control for Galileo GALAXY and GEN-1 technology for networked loudspeakers, giving users streamlined access to EQ, level, delay, and phase—now housed alongside connection and monitoring tools in one interface, so users don’t have to switch between applications or tabs.

Nebra 2 supports systems of all sizes, whether compact touring setups or stadium deployments. In addition to GALAXY processors, Nebra 2 integrates with the new GEN-1–equipped loudspeakers with built-in processing, as well as MEP and RMS loudspeakers, MPS power supplies, and other Milan-certified products. As a result, it now supports management of multiple processors and loudspeakers and a variety of inputs and protocols, including analog audio, AES67 and Milan AVB.

A green checkmark in the corner of the application distills real-time system health into a single visual cue, drawing from data across all connected devices. Meanwhile, Show Mode lets users lock critical control points during performances, helping prevent accidental changes in live scenarios. Additional features include expanded clock management and snapshot support.

Meyer Sound’s Compass control software will continue to receive support for the time being, but all future development will focus on expanding Nebra’s capabilities and creating a connected and streamlined software environment. The company intends for future updates to add capabilities designed to simplify system design, deployment and operation. As Meyer Sound’s product ecosystem grows, Nebra will serve as the central interface connecting it all.