Minimal Audio Debuts Free Formant Vocal Shaping Plug-In

New York, NY (September 26, 2025)—Seen as a gateway to the company’s larger Evoke vocal plug-in suite, Minimal Audio has released a free plug-in, Formant, to help users change the character of a vocal.

The plug-in takes it name from what it actually does—a formant shifter moves the resonant peaks of a sound (its formants) up or down in frequency while leaving the fundamental pitch unchanged; this changes a voice’s overall tone and identity, so it can sound higher or lower in character without changing pitch.

With that in mind, the free Formant plug-in provides users with real-time formant shifting; controls include a built-in tilt EQ for immediate tonal adjustments, while a XY pad helps users explore different tonal configurations and sweet spots. Dragging around the pad helps you find different sweet spots that speedily bring new vibes and characteristics out of an existing vocal.

Designed to not get in the way of larger, established workflows, the plug-in is low on CPU usage and can be used in a variety of ways, whether helping distinguish a lead vocal from backing vocals (or vis-versa), synthetic-sounding lead vocals for certain genres, and more.