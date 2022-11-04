MOTU M6 Audio Interface – Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 4, 2022)—The M6 ($399.95) is a brand-new compact, USB-C audio interface from MOTU, a company with a long and proven track record in the interface sector. Compatible with Mac, Windows and iOS systems, it supports up to 192kHz sampling rates and features four mic/line/Hi-Z inputs and two pairs of balanced 1/4-inch outputs. The metal-housed, bus-powered M6 would make an ideal interface for a compact or portable studio in the music, podcast or post-production areas.

The M6 is the latest M-series interface, joining the smaller M2 and M4 units. The M6 features ESS Sabre32 Ultra converters and provides an impressive 120dB dynamic range. In addition, M6 users will experience as little as 2.5ms of round-trip latency (at 96kHz with a 32-sample buffer), according to MOTU.

The front-panel input channels each have an XLR/1/4” Combo input, a Gain control, switchable 48V phantom power, and a Monitor mode switch. The latter enables direct hardware monitoring for that channel.

The Input Monitor Mix knob adjusts the direct-to-computer audio ratio for all four channels. On the back panel, you’ll find two additional 1/4-inch line inputs, which can handle balanced or unbalanced signals. MOTU also included a loopback feature, which is handy for podcast production. Full-color LCD meters show each individual input and output.

The M6 also features a pair of independent TRS headphone outputs, each with its own volume control. You can also switch between two pairs of studio monitors, the A/B switch, which is accessible from the front panel. The level for both monitor output pairs is controlled by a large front-panel knob.

Other features include back-panel MIDI In and Out ports and an input for an optional 15V DC power adapter. You can use the adapter on USB-A computers, which aren’t compatible with the M6’s bus-powering requirements or if you want to use the unit as a standalone mixer without a computer connected.

The M6 is class compliant on Macs and iOS, so it needs no driver installation. You can plug directly into iOS devices with USB-C ports. If the device has a Lightning Port, you need a powered USB hub and an Apple Lightning to USB3 Camera Adapter. For Windows users, MOTU offers an M-Series ASIO.

The included software bundle features Digital Performer Lite software, which offers more than 100 virtual instruments, Ableton Live Lite and 6GB of loops and samples from companies like Big Fish Audio, Loopmasters and Lucid Samples. Find out more at MOTU.com.