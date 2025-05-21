MQA Labs Launches Inspira and Endura Plug-Ins

MQA takes aim at impulse response, noise shaping and dither with two new plug-ins.

Toronto, Canada (May 21, 2025)—MQA Labs has launched Inspira and Endura, a pair of plug-ins for managing impulse response, noise shaping and dither in recordings.

Inspira allows recordists and mixers to grapple with unwanted time-domain distortions that can occur during A/D conversion. A variety of noise shapers and dither options are also on-board, helping to preserve resolution from the start of the production process.

Meanwhile, Endura is intended for the next part of the production process—mastering—as it helps engineers get a handle on temporal smearing. The plug-in’s analysis capabilities can generate unique custom noise shapers suited to a given track. Tracks can be exported via the plug-in into WAV and FLAC formats, helping to preserve high resolution clarity. David Glasser, owner and chief engineer of Airshow Mastering, commented after using Endura, “It’s like a fine-focus control. It delivers a level of clarity in that all-important mid-range that’s simply unattainable by any other means.”

Fellow Grammy winner Morten Lindberg, record producer and balance engineer, added: “It simply sounds better, and that’s all that matters in the creative process. The low-end is more precise, the treble is smoother. The temporal alignment enhances clarity, preserving transients without adding harshness.”

Inspira ($249) and Endura ($349) are available now.