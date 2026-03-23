NAMM Show 2026 Product Wrap-Up, Part 1

The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors.

Anaheim, CA (March 23, 2026)—The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions, including a whole lot of microphones (studio and live), speakers (studio and live), analog and digital consoles (studio and live), and so much more. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors.

The REDD Mixing System from Abbey Road Studios and Chandler Limited is a fully modular mixing console that can be configured with a combination of EMI’s renowned REDD, TG and RS channel and bus cassettes. The first EMI Recording console to be released in more than 50 years, the custom-configurable system will fit into any 12U rack space and may be expanded to “nearly any size” using additional rack bays.

Adamson System Engineering’s MS8.2 Milan AVB-ready network switch is optimized for stage monitors, small arrays and distributed systems, and supports streaming of up to 48 networked loudspeakers.The USB Milan bridge provides direct Milan network connectivity, offers up to 32 inputs in four streams, 16 I/O and is USB-C bus powered.

AEA Ribbon Microphones’ FC2 two-channel tube preamplifier, designed with Fred Forssell, features a refined two-stage amplifier hybrid topology that keeps the tubes operating in their sweet spot throughout the entire gain range. Its 10 to 75 dB of gain handles a wide range of mic types.

AKG launched a line of versatile, stylish and cost-conscious condenser mics, the C-Series, with one small-diaphragm and two large-diaphragm models for recording, podcasting and content creation. Sustainability was a top priority, from materials through manufacturing, according to the company.

Apogee Electronics’ Symphony Nova desktop audio interface features four high-end analog mic inputs, each offering the company’s new and enhanced ECS Channel Strip real-time processing. Symphony Nova also applies real-time DSP speaker correction on all analog outputs and supports importing SoundID files for headphone correction.

Integrator ASG has partnered with Nu·Studio to become the exclusive reseller of the first modular studio designed for immersive AV production. The portable, non-permanent framework installs in days and can be reconfigured or relocated as needs evolve.

The Novacore professional digital wireless platform from Audix includes single- and multichannel receivers with 48 MHz tuning range, handheld and bodypack transmitters, specialized vocal capsules, Novacore Frequency Coordinator software, antennas, charging stations and other accessories.

Austrian Audio introduced its first large-diaphragm condenser bass drum mic, the OC-B6, featuring the new CKR6-B capsule and a swivel mount, and the DMK1 drum mic kit, featuring seven condenser mics and a dynamic mic in a compact, waterproof case.

The BC5000 Bigfoot Compressor from Burl Audio combines a classic optical design with a class-A, discrete transistor circuit path with input and output transformers, with I/O circuitry taken from the Mothership Mastering cards. There are multiple front-panel circuit switching options.

Cranborne Audio’s Brick Lane MC4 is a four-channel dynamics processor built on proprietary modal PWM technology, configurable for mono, linked stereo or mid/side use. The fully analog path offers six types of compression with series, dual-band and de-esser modes, plus a gate per channel.

d&b audiotechnik introduced four Milan-enabled products: the DS22 5-port audio network bridge, with 16 AES inputs; DS1 USB Milan playback and recording interface; 5DM Milan four-channel Class D installation amplifier; and DN2 AVB switch.

DAS Audio added three new systems to its Event Series: the Event-30A line array, featuring newly developed transducers and dual-compression drivers, dual-18-inch Event- S218A subwoofer; and Event-M12A compact, coaxial stage monitor. All are built on a scalable DSP architecture that supports future firmware updates.