Nembrini Audio Bows Free Black Distortion Plug-In

Pavia, Italy (October 1, 2021)—Guitar amp plug-in specialist Nembrini Audio has introduced its new Black Distortion plug-in, which is being released for free. The plug-in is reportedly modelled on the RAT2 distortion pedal, often used for rock, metal, grunge, stoner, punk and many other classic guitar tones.

Much like the pedal it is inspired by, the Black Distortion plug-in features a filter control—turn it to the left to roll off high-end frequencies, or turn to the left to let a guitar’s brightness show. Guitarists can dial in the desired amount of gain, from mild overdrive to full-on fuzzy assault. Used as the primary distortion tool, it offers a range of gritty tones for boosting solos and leads.

To use the free plug-in, both an iLok account and the free iLok License Manager are needed, though a dongle is not required. The plug-in is compatible with VST2, VST3, AAX or AudioUnits compatible hosts. As for system requirements, an Intel compatible or Apple Silicon CPU 1GB RAM, Mac OS 10.9 or newer, or Windows 7 or newer, 64-bit DAW are recommended.

Nembrini Audio was founded in 2019 by Igor Nembrini, who spent much of the last 10 years involved in the creation of some of the most famous guitar amp plug-ins on the market for other companies.