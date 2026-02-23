Nembrini Audio Launches Tone Craft Modular Studio

Pavia, Italy (February 23, 2026)—Nembrini Audio has introduced its new Tone Craft Modular Studio for studio and live use, which operates as both a standalone application and as a plug-in. Nembrini calls the software an “audio processing environment” that lets users combine modules such as effects, inputs and outputs to create custom workflows.

To make that happen, the plug-in offers a built-in collection of integrated modules that act as a tool kit of sorts for audio processing. Each preset can contain up to eight different Scenes with their own module states and routing. They can be changed manually or via MIDI Program Change Messages for instant reworking during live performances or studio sessions. All parameters of loaded modules are fully automated within the DAW and can also be controlled by MIDI. The Master section is a global processing area that applies to all scenes in a preset which remains constant when switching scenes, intended for final processing and tonal consistency.

Other settings include Main Output, which controls where the processed signal is sent and at what level, while AUX Input allows additional external internal audio signals to be used, and AUX Output provides additional output paths. The Splitter allows a single audio signal to be split, while the Splitter Crossover divides single incoming audio signals in two and the Mixer allows two audio signal paths to be combined into a single output.

The Tone Craft Modular Studio plug-in desktop version is available at an intro price of $19.99 through March 31, 2026.