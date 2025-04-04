Nembrini Audio Rockdude X1000 Plug-In Launched

Pavia, Italy (March 4, 2025)—Nembrini Audio may be based in Italy, but it’s channeling the sound of Boston with the release of its latest plug-in, Rockdude X1000. As might be inferred from the name, the new plug takes “inspiration” from Boston guitarist/leader Tom Scholz and his 1980s Rockman line of analog guitar effects (and perhaps the runaway success of MXR’s recent update, the Rockman X100 Preamp Pedal, released at NAMM).

The original Rockman X100 is remembered for its arena rock tones, harmonics and modulation, all of which made it a go-to unit for hard rock acts like Def Leppard and ZZ top. With that in mind, the Rockdude X1000 plug-in builds aims to emulate many of those sounds, along with providing modern enhancements to provide users with additional flexibility and functionality.

The Pre-Stomp section features a Noise Gate to eliminate noise, Filters to aid precise shaping, a Wah effect for expressive frequency sweeps and a Booster to enhance signal strength.

Meanwhile, the plug-in’s Cabinet Emulation is designed to integrate with Impulse Response (IR) cabinets for authentic speaker simulation. Elsewhere in the plug-in, the Effects Section includes a Hall Reverb for ambient sounds and a graphic parametric EQ.

Rockdude X1000 debuts in both desktop and iOS editions, with the plug-in desktop version is available at an introductory price of $29.99 (normally $137) and the iOS iPad/iPhone version at $9.99 (normally $19.99) until the end of April.