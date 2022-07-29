NEOLD U17 Compressor Plug-in – Other Product of the Week

Just announced by Plugin Alliance is the NEOLD U17, a plug-in compressor based on a rather obscure hardware unit manufactured in the 1950s.

Just announced by Plugin Alliance is the NEOLD U17, a plug-in compressor based on a rather obscure hardware unit manufactured in the 1950s by Allgemeine Telefon-Fabrik (Hamburg) for the NWDR broadcasting network.

The original U17 combined tube-based amplification with Germanium crystal diodes, four of which were wired in a bridge configuration to achieve the gain reduction circuit.

Controls for the U17 plug-in are organized into several blocks. The processing chain starts with a soft clipper in front of the actual compression stage. Density and emphasis controls enable the Clipper to be used to add harmonics or distortion, or to shape aggressive transients.

The Compression section offers an input level control that dictates the threshold, a Torque control that modifies the knee and ratio of the compression curve, and attack and release controls.

A sidechain filter (with sidechain monitor switch) provides control over tilt point and filter shape; when pushed to extreme settings, it can achieve high-pass or low-pass filter action.

The final stage is the Mixer section, which features makeup gain and dry/wet mix controls. A VU-style meter can be switched to show gain reduction, input level or output level.

As with the original hardware unit, the NEOLD U17 plug-in can provide subtle compression, but also offers the option to create aggressive compression via the Torque control.

The NEOLD U17 is available for a limited time at an introductory price of $104.99 USD, and has been added to the Plugin Alliance MEGA and MIX & MASTER Bundles at no extra cost.

