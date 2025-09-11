Neumann Expands KH Line with New Subwoofers

Neumann has expanded its KH speaker series with five new DSP-powered subwoofers aimed at bolstering immersive mixing.

Berlin, Germany (September 11, 2025)—Neumann has expanded its KH speaker series with a bevy of new DSP-powered subwoofers aimed at bolstering immersive mixing for music, post-production, and broadcast. The new offerings include the KH 805 II, I, KH 810 II and KH 870 II; the last two also get AoIP versions as well—the KH 810 II AES67 and KH 870 II AES67—for a total of five new models.

The KH 805 II, designed to supplement monitors such as Neumann’s KH 120 II, KH 150 and KH 310 models when set up in stereo, is said to provide approximately double the output of its predecessor, the KH 750 DSP.

Meanwhile, the KH 810 II—sporting the same acoustic design as the KH 805 II—adds multichannel bass management for systems up to 7.1.4. Intended for immersive audio production, it supports bass management for up to eleven studio monitors.

At the top of the range, the KH 870 II doubles the output of the KH 810 II while offering identical multichannel capabilities. Tailored for large rooms, it can be paired with large-format monitors like the KH 420.

The KH 810 II AES67 and KH 870 II AES67 are intended for use in broadcast and networked audio environments, due to their support for up to 12 AES67 input channels and their full compliance with ST 2110, ST 2022-7 redundancy, RAVENNA, NMOS, and DANTE-generated streams.

All five new models make use of Neumann’s DSP engine, enabling system alignment via MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment (sold separately), allowing users to optimize a monitoring setup for room acoustics and phase coherence.