Neumann Goes Virtual for Spatial Audio Mixing

Berlin, Germany (November 21, 2025)—There’s an old engineering adage, “Mix with your ears, not with your eyes,” but that insight may get left in the past as Neumann’s new Virtual Immersive Studio (VIS) application for Apple Vision Pro uses visuals to make the spatial audio mixing experience more intuitive.

VIS is a spatial audio positioning controller application that runs on the Apple Vision Pro, integrating with Apple’s Logic Pro DAW so that users can control the DAW in a three-dimensional augmented reality environment.

Instead of seeing an audio object-based mix on a two-dimensional computer monitor or laptop screen, VIS lets engineers see and interact with sound sources in three-dimensional space. Audio objects appear as visual elements around the user, and they can be moved as needed via intuitive hand gestures.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The app supports both loudspeaker and headphone monitoring, but for mobile or headphone-based workflows, it uses RIME, Neumann’s proprietary plug-in for spatial audio playback up to 7.1.4. RIME leverages Apple Vision Pro’s head tracking to provide a realistic monitoring experience for immersive production. The immersive sound is built on AMBEO technologies from Neumann’s parent company, Sennheiser.

VIS connects directly to Logic Pro on Mac, appearing as a device within the application. Once paired, users can view Logic Pro on a virtual screen inside Apple Vision Pro, resize it, and place it anywhere in their environment.

Using VIS requires an Apple Vision Pro with visionOS 26 or newer; Mac with macOS 26 or newer; and Logic Pro 11.2 or newer. VIS is available in the Apple App Store.