Neumann Honors AC/DC Singer with Limited Edition Microphone

Berlin, Germany (July 6, 2026)—Australia’s hard-rock titans AC/DC came out of the gates with guns blazing in 1975; over the next four years, the band, led by Bon Scott and his trademark throat-shredding growl, would record six albums before the singer’s untimely demise. Many of those tracks found Scott screaming into a U 47 fet studio mic, and now Neumann is introducing the U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition, a limited run of 300 mics made in his honor.

Launching on July 9, 2026—which would have been the belter’s 80th birthday—the Bon Scott Edition is based on the current production U 47 fet reissue, itself based on the original U 47 fet first introduced in 1972 as the solid-state successor to the original tube-based U 47.

On those early AC/DC albums, producers Harry Vanda and George Young opted to use it due to its headroom and midrange presence, ensuring his voice cut through the guitars.

Today, Vanda recalls that the microphone allowed Scott’s voice to “sit best with the guitars,” but the U 47 fet is still often used today on amplifiers and drums as well, as it handles up to 137 dB SPL (147 dB with pad engaged).

The Bon Scott Edition sports a matte black finish with large Bon Scott graphics, including his name and signature on the microphone body; an exclusive black wooden presentation box; and a booklet featuring an interview with Vanda. Each unit is individually numbered.

The microphone has been created in conjunction with Bon Scott’s family, and proceeds from its sale will go to Support Act Australia, helping artists and industry professionals in need. In North and South America, it will be sold exclusively through Sweetwater and Guitar Center for $4,999.