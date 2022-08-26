Neumann KH 150 DSP-Powered Studio Monitor Launched

Berlin, Germany (August 26, 2022)—Neumann.Berlin has unveiled its compact KH 150, a bi-amplified, DSP-controlled loudspeaker aimed at use in applications that require a deep low-end and/or elevated listening levels.

The studio monitor features the same high-resolution tweeter as all Neumann monitors, plus a newly developed 6.5” woofer with low distortion and high SPL capability. It offers a flat frequency response from 39 Hz to 21 kHz (±3 dB).

Its internal DSP engine offers a phase linearized crossover. Digital electronics allow the monitor to be calibrated via Neumann’s MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment (sold separately).

Designed to be energy efficient, it sports a patent pending amplifier technology providing the energy efficiency of Class D. Although the KH 150’s amplifiers deliver up to 145 W to the 6.5” woofer and 100 W to the 1” tweeter, they consume 17 W at idle. Auto-standby reduces power consumption to 0.3 W when the speaker has not been used for a while, but can be deactivated.

The speaker offers analog and digital inputs (S/PDIF). It will also be available in an AES67 variant with redundant AES67 audio network ports that are compliant with broadcast standards such as ST 2110, ST 2022-7 redundancy, and RAVENNA. At the same time, the KH 150 AES67 is compatible with DANTE-generated AES67 network streams.

The different versions will be available in September 2022, at $1,750 for the KH 150 and $1,999 for the KH 150 AES67.