Neumann KK 14 Miniature Clip Mic System Debuts

Berlin, Germany (December 16, 2021)—Neumann has introduced its new KK 14 Miniature Clip Mic System, intended specifically for close miking instruments, with expected users including orchestras, theaters, musical productions, concert halls, big bands, brass sections and drummers.

Under development for six years, the KK 14 capsule sports a modular construction with an eye towards providing stability and long service life for live and stage performances. The capsule has been engineered with the aim of minimized self noise and offers a maximum sound level of 152 dB, making it equally appropriate for both quiet and loud instruments. Neumann’s KK 14 capsules are assembled by hand and encased in a titanium housing. The capsule can be unscrewed from the gooseneck connector whenever necessary.

Portfolio manager Stephan Mauer noted, “We had been dissatisfied with the sound delivered by electret solutions for quite some time. Technicians and artists alike want greater substance, higher precision for low and medium frequencies and more openness. At the same time, we wanted to finally be able to create electret microphones that offered constant performance, so that sound engineers would not have to continuously deal with production tolerances impacting sound level and frequency response.”

The system includes nine self-adjusting, spring-loaded mounting options for attachment to brass, string and stringed instruments, pianos, drums and percussion, allowing users to find desired positioning while simultaneously protecting the instrument. Able to work with connection cables with either a 3.5 mm jack, Lemo, MicroDot or 4-pin mini XLR connectors, the system is compatible with all standard bodypacks for wireless setups.

The Miniature Clip Mic System will be available in spring 2022 and can be preordered, with the KK 14 capsule running $299 and the full system—capsule, gooseneck, cable, mounting system, XLR adapter and windscreen—priced at $699.