Neumann MT 48 Receives Firmware Update

Neumann.Berlin has released a new firmware version for its MT 48 audio interface that adds a number of new features.

Berlin, Germany (June 16, 2026)—Neumann.Berlin has released a new firmware version for its MT 48 audio interface that expands its creative tools and offers further broadcast integration and additional workflow flexibility.

​Firmware 2.0 introduces compatibility with plug-ins previously available for the Anubis platform, such as Eventide Blackhole Reverb, used for ambient textures and cinematic soundscapes, and Merging+Deesser, a tool for controlling vocal sibilance during both tracking and mixing.

Neumann MT 48, Merging Anubis and Hapi Mk III now all support 8×8, 16×16, 32×32 and 64×64 Dante Ready plans, providing room for users to expand their options as their projects grow, allowing the unit to be used in environments ranging from compact project studios to networked broadcast facilities and multi-room production houses.

MT 48 now supports the Ambeo 2 channels live broadcast encoder, enabling broadcasters to encode their live immersive content in a 2-channel mix. The encoder is available through the Ambeo program.

Firmware 2.0 also introduces a redesigned Advanced Pages interface, featuring updated visuals, improved navigation and access to deeper levels of control. The MT 48 also now supports Lawo Home Management Platform.