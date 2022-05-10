Neumann Open-Back NDH 30 Headphones Unveiled

Neumann.Berlin has introduced its new NDH 30 open-back headphone, intended to be a reference-class studio headphone for mixing and mastering.

Berlin, Germany (May 10, 2022)—After giving the select few a sneak preview a few weeks ago at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Neumann.Berlin has now officially introduced its new NDH 30 open-back headphone, intended to be a reference-class studio headphone for mixing and mastering applications in both stereo and immersive formats.

The new headphone was designed with the aim of reproducing the linear sound image of a Neumann loudspeaker setup in a portable format. While the headphone retains the metal construction of the closed-back NDH 20, it features a new acoustic system design, including optimized and positioned dynamic drivers intended to recall planar magnetic transducers. It is said to have a low harmonic distortion and uses frequency selective absorbers to shape an even response across the audio spectrum.

Long-term comfort was a consideration addressed with large, soft earpads, and aiding transportation, the headphone is foldable.

“We wanted to create a headphone that is totally reliable and gives you the confidence you need to make the right decisions. The NDH 30 will tell you exactly if your bass is too loud or your vocal needs de-essing,” explains Portfolio Manager Sebastian Schmitz. “The spatial resolution, too, is outstanding because the drivers are made to extremely low tolerances. And because the NDH 30 comes with an internally balanced cable, which improves channel separation.”

Available this month, the NDH 30 is $649.