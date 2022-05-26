Neutrik halo Product Range Launched

Neutrik has announced its new halo product range, set to debut at the upcoming NAMM and InfoComm tradeshows.

Charlotte, NC (May 26, 2022)—Neutrik has announced its new Neutrik halo product range, set to debut at the upcoming NAMM and InfoComm tradeshows. Neutrik halo products incorporate a new, patented light ring, along with an asymmetrical, non-metallic push tab, into the design of the company’s A series chassis connectors.

halo product variants include the NC3FAH2-LR-DAE and NC5FAH-LR-DAE socket XLR connectors, the NC3MAH-LR and NC5MAH-LR plug XLR connectors, and the NE8FAH-LR-DAE etherCON connector. By placing one or two SMD LEDs on circuit boards, the connectors can be lit up for visual feedback such as input detection, transmission status, connection status, phantom power, operating mode indication and other information.

The new Neutrik halo light ring provides an alternative to light pipes. With their standard cutout, no additional holes for light pipes are required in the device panel. The connecters provide visibility, and different colors can be displayed on the left and right sides of the connector.

The halo product range incorporates an asymmetrical, compound push tab in an effort to minimize static discharge concerns. The asymmetrical placement allows close vertical spacing of rows of connectors, and features a larger push area compared to a standard push tab.

The halo product range is expected to become available Summer, 2022.