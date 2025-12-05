Neutrik NAUSBC-5G-FL Chassis Connector — A Mix Product of the Week

Neutrik's NAUSBC-5G-FL chassis connector will come in handy for anyone putting together a road rig with a laptop.

New York, NY (December 5, 2025)—New from the folks over at Neutrik is the NAUSBC-5G-FL chassis connector, which is going to come in handy for anyone putting together a road rig with a laptop. The NAUSBC-5G-FL is a D-size connector with an integrated fly-lead patch cable terminating in a USB Type-C connector; four variations offer cable lengths ranging from 10 to 25 cm (3.9 to 9.8 inches).

The front of the chassis connector accepts standard USB Type-C patch cables and features a UL 94 V-0 flame-retardant rating (UL94), along with UV-resistant flange material for longevity and outdoor application. The cable materials are halogen-free for enhanced safety in indoor environments.

The integrated rear-side fly-lead patch cables provide multiple benefits. They reduce loss by eliminating a passive couple, facilitate system integration by providing the necessary cable to connect active equipment, and—since the patch cables are an integral part of the connector design—they greatly reduce the risk of accidental cable pullout within an enclosure or behind the rack. The connectors are rated for 5 Gbps data speed (USB 3.1 Gen 1 specification) and 100 W (20 V/5 A) power transfer for device charging and powering (USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification).

Four variations are available: NAUSBC-5G-FL10 with a 10 cm fly-lead patch cable at the rear, NAUSBC-5G-FL15 with a 15 cm patch cable, NAUSBC-5G-FL20 with a 20 cm patch cable, and NAUSBC-5G-FL25 with a 25 cm patch cable. All variations can be front- or rear-mounted.