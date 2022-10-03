New API Select 500 Series Modules Launched

Automated Processes Inc. has released two new 500 Series products for its ever-expanding line: the SV12 Compressor and SV14 4-band EQ 500 Series modules.

The API Select SV12 features the original compressor circuit designed for the ATI Paragon live analog mixing consoles. Re-engineered for the 500 Series format, the SV12 provides compression with full LED metering of both output and gain reduction. The unit also includes API’s patented Thrust circuitry which reportedly protects sensitive high-frequency content of the audio signal. Two channels can be linked for use as a stereo compressor with true RMS power summing of the left and right signals.

The API Select SV14 EQ circuit design takes inspiration from the APSI 562 EQs, which were distributed by API during the 1970s and 1980s. The SV14 features an EQ in/out switch, transformer balanced output, and dual concentric knobs which provide continuously variable control of boost/cut and frequency selection.

“It has been exciting to re-introduce the audio community to products that are based on technology and experience we’ve acquired over the years, but which don’t necessarily conform to API’s classic component structure or topography,” said API president Larry Droppa. “The API Select line gives us the opportunity to design and manufacture gear that’s very high quality, but that’s different from API’s legendary line of classic products. The SV12 and SV14 are welcome additions to the API Select family.”

The API Select SV12 Compressor and API Select SV14 4-Band EQ run $595 US each, and are both designed, built and tested at the API factory in Jessup, MD. Both units are now shipping and come with API’s standard five-year warranty.