New Auralex Acoustics T’Fusor Finishes Debut

Indianapolis, IN (August 16, 2022)—Auralex Acoustics has introduced three new finishes for its T’Fusor sound diffusor: Carbon Fiber, Sports Car Red and Matte Black.

The new T’Fusor models retain the distinctive T’Fusor surface profile while complementing the aesthetics of any studio, stage, theater or control room. The T’Fusor is made from durable ABS (not carbon fiber, despite the name) and is available as single units and four-pack sets. The original white (and paintable) T’Fusor remains available as well.

“Things are buzzing at Auralex,” says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “We’ve made significant capital investments in capabilities that are already helping streamline our R&D process and allowing us to innovate and manufacture even more quickly. This expanded flexibility helps us provide our customers the aesthetically pleasing, highly effective products they demand at the most affordable prices possible. These three new finishes freshen the top-performing T’Fusor and will be followed by further introductions,” continued Smith.

Sized at 23.75″ x23.75″ x 6″, all T’Fusors fit into a standard drop-ceiling or can be installed on a wall or ceiling. T’Fusors break up reflections and flutter echo without removing excess sonic energy from a space. Geometric diffusors can be arrayed on the rear walls of mid- or large-sized control rooms, as well as in tracking rooms, where they make a space sound larger and can help performers hear each other better.

The design accommodates the insertion of a 1″ absorber and acoustical fill in its interior cavity, thus allowing T’Fusor to provide low-frequency trapping and further-improved diffusion characteristics.

The Carbon Fiber and Sports Car Red sound diffusors are $99.99 for a single diffusor and $327.99 for a four-pack, while a Matte Black is $82.99 for a single and $299.99 for a four-pack.