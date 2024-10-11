New Lalal.ai Tool Splits Lead and BG Vocals

Lalal.ai has unveiled a Lead & Back Vocal Splitter, allowing users to isolate lead and backing vocals as two separate tracks from an audio file.

Zug, Switzerland (October 10, 2024)—Lalal.ai has responded to user feedback with the introduction of its Lead & Back Vocal Splitter, which enables users to isolate lead and backing vocals as two separate tracks from an audio or video file.

According to the Lalal.ai team, “We’ve been listening closely to our users, and many of them asked for a way to separate lead and backing vocals…This tool is easy to use, offers uncompromising quality, and opens up new creative possibilities for anyone working with vocal stems.”

Lalal.ai’s Lead & Back Vocal Splitter utilizes AI algorithms to extract vocal layers from audio files. The tool allows for independent manipulation of lead and backing vocals in an effort to make it easier to create remixes, backing tracks or training materials.

The developer states that the tool works best on tracks with clearly defined vocal roles and can handle songs featuring multiple lead vocals. However, users may experience variable results with tracks where vocal separation is less distinct, such as those with synthetic or heavily processed vocals.

The Lead & Back Vocal Splitter is now live and available for use.