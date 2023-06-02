Nixer Pro Audio Launches Compact AoIP Broadcast Monitor

Luton, UK (June 2, 2023)—Nixer Pro Audio has introduced a compact version of its RL64 AoIP monitoring and mixing engine for outside broadcast and live production environments.

The RLC64 is available in two versions for operation across both Dante and Ravenna IP-based networks. RLC64 Ravenna is also NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 compliant to enable device discovery and connection management across a variety of IP endpoints. Both models can create a mix of up to 67 input sources in advanced broadcast workflows.

The space-saving 1RU, 120 mm (4 in.) deep RLC64 maintains the same user interface and features as Nixer Pro Audio’s original RL64, providing confidence monitoring, fault finding and extensive mix facilities in a compact form factor. Users can identify sources and potential issues and navigate to any audio device on the network. The RLC64 menu is presented on a 6.6-inch LCD screen delivering quick source touchscreen navigation for access to all input sources in banks of 16.

Displaying metering, routing and status information from a central position on the front panel, the RLC64’s screen can also be set to listen mode, whereby touching a channel routes to the LR output.

With two modes of operation, the RLC64 can create a mix of up to 64 x channels over a 1Gb AoIP connection, while an additional 2 x AES inputs and 3.5mm mic provides a total of 67 x input sources. Its mix mode allows for panning and level control on every channel, which can be configured as mono or stereo, while the main output has a 3-band EQ and limiter.

With switchable metering between EBU or SMPTE standards, audio monitoring can be accessed via the RLC64’s integral full-range drivers, a 3.5mm headphone socket or AES outputs via XLR connectors. Supporting 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz and 96 kHz sample rates, the device also features full redundant power connectivity across a DC input socket or PoE on the primary RJ45 connector.

Firmware updates can be applied on the fly via a dedicated USB micro-AB connector on the front panel.