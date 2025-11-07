Noble Audio Fokus Prestige Encore IEMs Debut

Noble Audio debuts the latest model in its FoKus line of in-ear monitors, the Prestige Encore.

New York, NY (November 7, 2025)—Noble Audio has launched its Fokus Prestige Encore in-ear monitors, sporting a three-way hybrid driver configuration in an effort to provide additional detail for listeners.

The new update to the FoKus line provides an 8mm dynamic driver for bass; dual Knowles balanced armatures for midrange; and a new 6mm planar magnetic driver employed in an effort to extend treble air, increase transient speed and reveal more detail.

A newly designed triple-vented metal nozzle is used to stabilize airflow and improve seal consistency, a move made to provide more reliable low-frequency performance and reduce variability across different ear shapes and eartips.

The Encore runs on the Qualcomm QCC3091 chipset, supporting the latest generation of high-resolution codecs: aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, AAC, and SBC. It also make use of Bluetooth 5.4, allowing multipoint pairing, and TrueWireless Mirroring for connections and switching between devices.

The Fokus Prestige Encore improves endurance with 65mAh cells in each bud and a 500mAh wireless charging case, offering up to 10 hours of playback (ANC off) or 7 hours (ANC on), with a total of 35 hours including the case. A 10-minute quick charge provides around 2 hours of listening.

Fokus Prestige Encore IEMs are priced at $699 MSRP.