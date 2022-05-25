Nomono Sound Capsule Integrated Recording Set Debuts

Trondheim, Norway (May 25, 2022)—Norwegian startup Nomono has introduced its Nomono Sound Capsule, an integrated recording hardware system designed for on-location, multi-person interviews or podcast recording

Aiming to consolidate the need for multiple mics, recorders, mixers and more when recording in the field, the Nomono Sound Capsule is a WiFi-enabled recorder that combines four compact wireless lavalier mics with a 360-degree spatial audio microphone array; the overall unit weighs less than 4 pounds.

The system connects with the Nomono Web App, an online audio collaboration tool that allows users to backup recordings, collaborate with their production team, and apply AI-powered dialogue enhancement processing. The central unit automatically uploads recordings to an intuitive cloud-based audio collaboration and preparation tool.

According to the company, its wireless microphones capture and buffer high resolution, uncompressed audio files and transmit them back to the recorder asynchronously, providing wireless flexibility. The recorder itself includes an ambisonic microphone array to capture a 3D recording of the environment, along with the voices of each participant. The combination allows users to record object-based spatial audio that is compatible with formats from binaural all the way to Dolby Atmos.

The system comes with a carrying case with a built-in rapid charger. There are no levels to set and no SD cards to format. Audio captured by the Nomono Sound Capsule is uploaded wirelessly to the Nomono Web App, a secure cloud resource and audio collaboration tool featuring AI-powered signal processing. The same Nomono Intelligent Signal Processing technology that enables spatial audio recordings can also help separate the foreground dialogue from the background environment to underscore intelligibility and noise reduction.