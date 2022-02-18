NPR, EarPeace Team for Hearing Protection

Washington D.C. (February 18, 2022)—EarPeace has collaborated with NPR to create a line of custom branded earplugs based around newly patented EarPeace PRO earplugs.

EarPeace PRO features a contoured design that conforms to the natural shape of the ear canal, featuring a tuned acoustic mesh filter intended to replicate the sound signature. Recently granted a second patent for the proprietary earplug design their utility patent, PRO aims to handle the mismatch between the shape of the ear and plug better. The earplugs use less material to expand in the ear canal, minimizing unwanted bunching and slit leaks. According to the company, the plugs’ oval, offset wave-shaped design permits the filters to perform at peak capacity.

“EarPeace are among the best earplugs out there and have used them literally at over a thousand shows. My ears thank you,” stated Bob Boilen, creator/host of All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concerts.

“Unless I’m mixing and recording at the Tiny Desk, I’m using hearing protection at concerts. EarPeace has been one of my go-to brands for years. Do your future self a favor and protect your ears,” said Josh Rogosin, Tiny Desk audio engineer and technical director for NPR Music.