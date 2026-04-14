Nugen Audio Launches Halo Vision v1.2 Update

Nugen Audio has released Halo Vision v1.2, an update that expands the toolset of the immersive plug-in.

Leeds, UK (April 14, 2026)―Nugen Audio has released Halo Vision v1.2, an update that expands the toolset of the immersive plug-in.

“Halo Vision’s modular environment already includes tools such as Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web, Spectrum, Frequency Haze, Location Haze and per‑channel True Peak metering, all of which help engineers identify issues that may not be immediately apparent by ear alone,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, product specialist, Nugen Audio. “With v1.2, we have expanded on this capability with targeted enhancements that streamline troubleshooting and speed up decision‑making in complex sessions.”

Halo Vision v1.2 now displays the exact dB level and frequency of peak points directly within the frequency graph. This allows users to identify problematic spikes, resonances or feedback tones, enabling corrective action during mixing, mastering or immersive sound design. The update also introduces real-time readouts at the mouse cursor, giving engineers precise numerical insight into any point on the frequency graph. Whether isolating anomalous peaks, examining notch filter behavior or verifying cutoff frequencies, this feature provides additional analytical precision.

Elsewhere, a new freeze function allows users to pause all visual activity across Halo Vision’s modules. This makes it easier to examine transient events, compare momentary anomalies or capture fleeting issues.

Halo Vision v1.2 is immediately available for download from the Nugen Audio website.