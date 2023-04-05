Nugen Audio Launches Annotation Tool

Leeds, UK (April 5, 2023)―Nugen Audio has announced a new timecode-linked annotation tool, Jotter, that allows engineers and mixers to collaborate with each other, and directly with clients, to and from anywhere in the world.

“In audio, it’s easy to get lost in the ideas you have for editing, timing and automation,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, product specialist, Nugen Audio. “With Jotter, you can stay organized with notes and to-do lists inside your DAW, right on the project timeline. Whether you need a more straightforward way for clients to share suggested changes or you’d simply like to keep your workflow more organized, Jotter can help.”

Nugen Audio will showcase the new plug-in, along with its full suite of audio solutions, at back-to-back shows this year ― the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 15900) and NAB 2023 (Booth N1016).

Initially offered as a “stealth” product for Nugen subscribers who responded to the company’s annual survey, the fully licensed Jotter plug-in can be integrated directly into Pro Tools or other DAWs. Jotter software is also available as a free standalone version that includes the same management tools and can be used by clients and other collaborators.

Included among the collaborative tools is the ability for a client to load the latest mix of a song into the standalone Jotter app, add notes throughout the file and then export the notes to send to the mixing engineer. This file can then be imported into the engineer’s instance of Jotter―whether the standalone app or the plug-in version―where one can see the client’s detailed feedback, locked to the exact positions on the project timeline.

The notes can be accessed either in Waveform or List view and can additionally be exported as a CSV with notes from each session for a more traditional approach. With the Waveform method, the user can zoom in or out on the audio track to add, find, delete or move individual notes. In List view, users can click on a timecode note to jump to that position in the Waveform and toggle a “checklist” to help track completed changes. This feature can also be filtered by status to better maintain the workload.

With this release, Nugen Audio is also rolling out the brand’s first accessibility features for users with visual impairments to enable them to navigate the Jotter plug-in more easily. Screen reader support reads aloud anything the user is interacting with and announces options for actions with those components. With keyboard shortcuts, users can bypass the interface completely as it links most functionality to shortcuts that correspond to buttons on the screen.

Nugen Audio says it plans to release these accessibility features in future updates to its existing solutions.