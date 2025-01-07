Oaktone Oakboard Mini 2 MIDI Controller Debuts

Oaktone has introduced its new Oakboard Mini 2 MIDI controller, intended for playback technicians and artists who perform with computers.

Intended to be a straightforward, reliable way to launch music cues, the Oakboard Mini 2 is housed in a 2mm thick, die-cast aluminum alloy shell, and sports buttons with tactile feedback that are backlit in order to ensure they are visible even in dark work spaces. Using the MIDI clock from a connected DAW, the “PLAY” button on the Oakboard Mini 2 can blink in time with the music.

The unit connects to other hardware via standard USB-C cabling, avoiding any need for dongles and adapters when connecting to a playback computer.

The Oakboard Mini 2 MIDI controller integrates with Ableton Live-compatible cue-launching software such as Taz, AbleSet, and Setlist; compatible with any software that allows MIDI controller mapping, the Oakboard Mini 2 unit can be used with QLab, Logic and other workstations as well. Every Oakboard Mini 2 includes a license to Taz Lite, the company’s cue-launching plugin for Ableton Live.

The Oakboard Mini 2 MIDI controller is currently available with a $229 MSRP from the company’s dealers or directly from Oaktone itself via its website.