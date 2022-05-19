Ocean Way Audio Enters Live Sound with AeroWave Loudspeaker System

Ocean Way Audio, a name long associated with high-end studio monitors, has introduced its first live sound loudspeaker, AeroWave.

Burbank, CA (May 19, 2022)—Ocean Way Audio is a name long associated with high-end studio monitors, but the company has now officially entered the live sound market with AeroWave, a horn-loaded point source loudspeaker system.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the initial system design came about in 2020 as a custom solution for the Granada Theater in Santa Barbara, CA. Granada’s management approached Ocean Way CEO (and five-time Grammy award-winning engineer) Allen Sides for a solution that would provide audio throughout the audience during the venue’s sonically diverse live performances, ranging from symphonic orchestras to rock bands.

Building off technology used in its studio monitors, Ocean Way’s engineering team applied the same acoustic principles into a loudspeaker system, aiming to provide the same quality stereo sound throughout a large-scale venue. The proprietary design is intended to minimize reverberations and interference, while providing stereo image with 90° coverage, both horizontally and vertically.

“AeroWave is a medium-large venue sound system that eliminates interference effects of arrays and other multi-source large-venue sound systems,” says Ocean Way’s director of New Technology, Cliff Henricksen. “This is accomplished by the use of proprietary manifolding devices that both combine and shape waves so they combine in-phase as they enter the horns.”

Sides added, “We’re trying to get something here that is satisfying, and is a joy to actually hear. The more sources (of sound) you have that hit and create reflections from side walls, the less clear and less defined the sound is. Our system is point source, which only generates one set of reflections from the point source.”