Oceanway Audio to Demo AeroWave Tech at NAMM Show

Anaheim, CA (April 10, 2023)—At NAMM Show 2023, Oceanway Audio will host live demonstrations of its new AeroWave AW-9045 large-venue sound system technology, which generates “the widest linear horizontal and vertical dispersion of any comparable array system currently manufactured,” according to Allen Sides, CEO and founder of Oceanway Audio, which is based in Burbank, CA.

Oceanway Audio’s AeroWave system offers directivity down to 125 Hz. The AeroWave system is said to be roughly 10 dB more efficient than conventional line arrays because of its straight horn design, resulting in it using approximately one-third of the power conventional systems require to reach the same volume.

“For audiences in live sound and theatre applications, our system is able to deliver a perfect stereo image to any seat in the house—even if that seat is off axis to either the left or right channels,” commented Ernie Woody, director of production operations, Oceanway Audio.

The system requires only one crossover point between two constant directivity high frequency and low frequency horns with identical flare rates. This eliminates the need for digital corrections to remediate anomalies present in multi-crossover/multi-direct radiator line array systems.