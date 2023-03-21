Online DAW Soundation Can Now Be Embedded In Your Website

Stockholm, Sweden (March 21, 2023)—Every digital audio workstation has a little something that makes it unique and necessary to its users; as of today, Soundation, a free web-based DAW, has added one of those little tweaks: Since it’s web-based, the DAW can now be embedded into a website.

While it cites a few potential uses for such a feature, Soundation’s main focus for it is to help companies or producers sell beats or sample packs — by placing those offerings directly in an embedded DAW on the seller’s website, users don’t have to download and/or leave a company’s site to check out the product.

Companies and producers create a project in Soundation’s online DAW, and can then embed the project into their website, where visitors can listen, play around with, and remix their track. Visitors can’t make lasting edits that affect the next user or the original project, and don’t need to create an account or leave the website to use it. Another potential use case would be for remix competitions, and since Soundation is a web app, the team can customize the user experience to fit an individual company’s needs.

The website owner can customize how the DAW appears, including the thumbnail, headline, color scheme and aspect ratio. No prior coding knowledge is necessary, as code can be cut-and-pasted into a website builder like WordPress or Shopify.

“By adding a fully-equipped customizable DAW, websites will get a new tool that can help them increase the value they can give to their users and customers,” says Soundation CEO Adam Hasslert. “This hasn’t been available until now, but we see this as a real game changer for music tech companies, producers, and creators.”

Outside of the new feature, Soundation’s collaborative, cloud-based DAW, currently used by 100,000 creatives each month, offers royalty-free beats and various production tools; the company also offers Soundation Education, a simple and collaborative online music studio for schools. Soundation will also launch Workspaces, enabling music tech companies to create dashboards for their users to save projects and content. This feature will also be available for Soundation Education, so teachers can have different dashboards for different classes.