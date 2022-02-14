Optimal Audio Up 6O Ceiling Speaker Launched

High Wycombe, UK (February 14, 2022)—UK-based installation manufacturer Optimal Audio has unveiled its latest offering, the Up 6O, a 6” two-way passive, full range open back ceiling speaker.

Up 6O is intended for use in providing speech and music reproduction in a variety of commercial environments, from hotels and concourses to retail outlets, bars and restaurants.

Designed to provide a consistent conical 110° coverage pattern, Up 6O features a 6” low frequency driver paired with a 0.7” metal dome tweeter, and is supplied without a back can for ceilings with a minimum cavity depth. The ceiling speaker comes with an integrated fixing system in order to aid a simple installation.

Each Up 6O can be run on a series of 70 or 100 Volt taps or at low impedance, and with a 16 ohm setting allows up to four units to be connected to each amplifier channel at low impedance.

The entire Up series is now shipping in APAC, followed by EMEA from March, and North America to follow later in the year.

Product manager, Al McKinna, said, “With the entire Up ceiling series, including this latest addition, now shipping, they join Cuboid and Sub to complete our loudspeaker offering. With our amplifiers also shipping and our controllers soon to follow, the Optimal Audio ecosystem of control, amplification and loudspeakers working seamlessly together is now becoming a reality. 2022 will be the year we see Optimal Audio really take off.”

Indeed, Optimal Audio debuted in April, 2021 as the latest entrant from Focusrite plc’s numerous brands, with the aim of providing “a streamlined offering that is straightforward to install and simple to use,” Focusrite Group CEO Tim Carroll noted at the time.