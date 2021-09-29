Outline Architectural Series Speakers Launched

Outline has introduced its new Architectural Series, a range of installation loudspeakers designed for interior use.

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Outline has introduced its new Architectural Series, a range of installation loudspeakers designed for interior use in meeting and presentation spaces, houses of worship, museums and boardrooms. The line consists of four loudspeakers—the Ai41 and Ai81 ultra-compact columns, the Charlie 4 cube and the dedicated AS6 micro-sub, plus a complementary selection of mounting accessories.

The mid-high modules Ai41 and Ai81 use an ‘MTM’ configuration of midrange and HF elements—a design in which multiple transducers are symmetrically arranged within an enclosure in an effort to eliminate unwanted lobing effects in the radiating sphere of a loudspeaker.

The Ai41 is a 2-way passive ultra-slim column loudspeaker that provides the best performance when installed on a flat surface. It features four 1” neodymium magnet drivers and one 0.7” treated, silk dome tweeter producing a wide nominal dispersion and a maximum SPL peak of 107.5 dB. With a nominal impedance of 8 ohms and requiring only one single channel, it is possible to deploy up to four Ai41 with a single amplification channel.

Similarly, the Ai81 is a 2-way passive ultra-slim column loudspeaker with eight 1” neodymium magnet drivers and one 0.7” treated silk dome tweeter, a maximum SPL peak of 112 dB and nominal impedance of 16 ohms.

A small cube, the Charlie 4 features a brand new 4” cone transducer within an enclosure measuring 12cm x 12cm x 12.6cm and weighing 1.55 Kg. Lastly, the AS6 subwoofer features a 6” high-power woofer and a passive radiator (114 dB max SPL down to 42 Hz), and can be used either floor standing or suspended with a dedicated bracket.

All four modules are fully passive, minimizing the number of amplifier channels required to operate them effectively, and Outline’s own L3000 DSP-equipped power amplifier is recommended for use with the line.