Outline Newton Software/Firmware Updates Debut

Flero, Italy (March 31, 2022)—Italian loudspeaker manufacturer Outline has released newly updated software and firmware for its FPGA-based multi-source processing platform, Newton, which combines filter technology, multi-format audio signal routing, multi-format standards conversion and digital signal synchronization in a single 1RU, networkable chassis.

New updates to the Dashboard application (software v1.9.4 and firmware v0.97) include enhancements to the functionality of WFIR filters, the addition of GPIO port control and extended compatibility for the latest Apple Macintosh computers.

The further development of Outline’s WFIR (Warped Finite Impulse Response) filters has led to a new Equalization Coefficient Synthesis Algorithm (EQ-CSA), which is said to accelerate the group EQ speed functionality and extend the filter resolution. This is applicable for a single Newton or when multiple Newton units are networked together; that kind of multi-unit control means that audio equalization options can be simultaneously deployed across multiple festival stages.

The new updates also expand the number of Apple Mac computers now compatible with the company’s software, as Big Sur and Monterey operating systems are now supported, and further, Dashboard is now fully compatible with new Macs using the M1 chip.

The update also introduces the option of using Newton’s GPIO capability to manage some internal functions for safety and evacuation purposes.