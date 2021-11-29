Outline Unveils GSR Acoustic Analysis Sound Source

Italy (November 29, 2021)—Outline has unveiled the GSR (Globe Source Radiator), a new tool for acoustic analysis, designed in collaboration with the Department Of Mechanical And Industrial Engineering at Brescia University.

The GSR is an omnidirectional sound source to be used for testing the acoustic insulation of internal walls, floor slabs and more, as well as the acoustic properties of any internal space where sonic performance is important.

Using it as a sound source, the unit can be used to determine measurements such as Clarity Indices (C50, C80), Intelligibility Indices (AlCons, STI, RASTI etc.), Reverberation Time (RT60), Early Decay Time (EDT), Soundproofing Power, Impulse Response and Intensity (G) and others may be determined. The GSR is also fully ISO10140, ISO354, ISO3382 and DIN 52210 compliant.

A spherical device 31 cm in diameter, the GSR’s ‘globe’ design is said to eliminate diffractions, reflections and other anomalies caused by non-spherical radiators, which can compromise the accuracy of data measurement. It is capable of producing a maximum SPL of more than 130.3 dB.

The GSR is also available as a part of a complete kit, comprising a GSR, an NG01 Noise Generator, a compact amplifier (Outline’s L3000) plus the necessary cables, a transportation bag and a set of mounting accessories. A dedicated self-powered subwoofer kit is also available and is suitable for applications where measurements of low frequency data are required.