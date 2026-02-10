Palmer Launches Orbit 11 3-Way Studio Monitors

Neu-Anspach, Germany (February 10, 2026)—German pro-audio manufacturer Palmer has launched the Orbit 11, its new active 3-way studio monitor intended for project and professional studio use.

The monitor is housed in a low-resonance die-cast aluminum enclosure with decoupled feet. Inside it is a coaxially constructed 3-way system with a 6.5-inch midrange driver and integrated 1-inch tweeter, bookended by two side-mounted 8-inch woofers. The unusual design allows for homogeneous dispersion, according to Palmer, as is said to aid localization accuracy and stereo imaging, with a frequency response of 28 Hz to 28 kHz (-3 dB).

The Orbit 11 makes use of high-resolution FIR DSP with 96 kHz and 24 bits, employing linear-phase filters with a latency of 4 milliseconds. An integrated Class D power amplifier delivers up to 1,000 W peak power (400 W RMS) and can push the Orbit 11 to a max SPL of 116 dB.

A variety of customization options are available onboard the Orbit 11, allowing users to adjust for room acoustics and placement. These include a parametric 3-band EQ, high-pass filter and presets for different speaker positions and distances from walls. Customization is handled onboard the monitor itself via a control panel on the top of the cabinet, providing access without having to reach awkwardly behind the monitor.

In addition to analog XLR inputs, the Orbit 11 features AES3 connections for digital signal routing and loop-through. The Orbit 11 is available in black or white and ships this month, priced at f £699 (around $950). Palmer is an Adam Hall Group brand.