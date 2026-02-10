Palmer Launches Orbit 11 3-Way Studio Monitors

Neu-Anspach, Germany (February 10, 2026)—German pro-audio manufacturer Palmer has launched the Orbit 11, its new active 3-way studio monitor intended for project and professional studio use.
The monitor is housed in a low-resonance die-cast aluminum enclosure with decoupled feet. Inside it is a coaxially constructed 3-way system with a 6.5-inch midrange driver and integrated 1-inch tweeter, bookended by two side-mounted 8-inch woofers. The unusual design allows for homogeneous dispersion, according to Palmer, as is said to aid localization accuracy and stereo imaging, with a frequency response of 28 Hz to 28 kHz (-3 dB).
• Palmer Launches Monicon Analog Monitor Controllers
The Orbit 11 makes use of high-resolution FIR DSP with 96 kHz and 24 bits, employing linear-phase filters with a latency of 4 milliseconds. An integrated Class D power amplifier delivers up to 1,000 W peak power (400 W RMS) and can push the Orbit 11 to a max SPL of 116 dB.
A variety of customization options are available onboard the Orbit 11, allowing users to adjust for room acoustics and placement. These include a parametric 3-band EQ, high-pass filter and presets for different speaker positions and distances from walls. Customization is handled onboard the monitor itself via a control panel on the top of the cabinet, providing access without having to reach awkwardly behind the monitor.
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
In addition to analog XLR inputs, the Orbit 11 features AES3 connections for digital signal routing and loop-through. The Orbit 11 is available in black or white and ships this month, priced at f £699 (around $950). Palmer is an Adam Hall Group brand.