Palmer Launches River Series of DIs and More

Neu-Anspach, Germany (August 2, 2022)—Palmer has launched its new River Series of professional DI boxes, re-amping boxes, line isolators, splitters and summers. As might befit a German brand, the various models in the River Series are named after German rivers and feature names such as ilm, enz, wipper, vils, trave and tauber.

Kicking off the line is the Palmer ilm, a passive speaker simulation DI box, and the Palmer enz, an unbalanced, passive 2-channel line isolation box. There’s also the wiper, a passive DI box; the vils, a passive mono merge line isolation box; and the trave, a passive re-amplification box. Rounding out the series is the Palmer tauber, a passive microphone merge box.

Based around a uniform design language, all of the Palmer River Series products are made of solid aluminium and feature a steel front panel intended to endure everyday stage and studio use. All come with the standard Palmer five-year warranty, which the brand offers on all of its products.

Palmer senior product manager Robin Henlich says, “In the tradition of the Palmer brand, which has been manufacturing audio tools for professional use on stage, in broadcasting and in the studio since 1980, all new developments are meticulously thought through down to the last detail, so that they meet the high demands of professionals both technically and aesthetically. Of course, we have also implemented this claim in the development of the new Palmer River Series.”

The entire River Series is available now.