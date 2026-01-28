PK Sound Shows Ts15 Sub at NAMM 2026

ACT Entertainment brought the bass to NAMM, in the form of PK Sound’s Ts15 intelligent subwoofer.

Anaheim, CA (January 28, 2026)—ACT Entertainment brought the bass to NAMM, in the form of PK Sound’s Ts15 intelligent subwoofer, a compact, low-frequency offering in the company’s Trinity robotically-controlled line source range.

According to PK Sound, Ts15 was designed to offer tight transient response, in a compact form factor to maximize versatility. The high-output, low-profile enclosure offers an operating range of 33-130 Hz and peak SPLs of 136.5 dB.

Ts15 features a front-loaded, long-excursion 15-inch transducer in a bass reflex design. A large vent reportedly enables high SPL performance with minimal port distortion. PK Sound’s proprietary VE platform single field-replaceable module located on the rear of the cabinet contains the 2,400-watt Class D amplifier, control electronics and power supply.

Onboard DSP and AVB end points aid set-up and calibration while optimizing acoustic performance, all routed through Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors. Network-based Auto-array via PK.dynamics software allows each Ts15 to recognize its position within the system for accuracy and advanced deployments including cardioid configurations and arc delays.

Integrated rigging hardware allows for modules to be securely ground-stacked or flown as single units in various configurations via an optional bracket set. An M20 pole mount thread is also located atop the unit. An optional caster kit is installed for portability.

ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.