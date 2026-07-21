Pliant Crewcom Flex Frameless Matrix IP Intercom Platform Launched

New York, NY (July 21, 2026)—Pliant Technologies introduced CrewCom Flex at InfoComm, billing it as the world’s first frameless matrix intercom system, able to converge wired, wireless and virtual voice communication on an AES67 / SMPTE ST 2110 backbone.

CrewCom Flex augments the company’s long-running CrewCom wireless intercom system with new wired panels, desktop panels, wired belt packs, and browser- or app-based virtual intercom panels that can be deployed in cloud-native or local infrastructures, accommodating hybrid, remote, distributed and scalable workflows. CrewCom Flex is standards-based with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support for AoIP and VoIP integration and includes ST 2022-7 redundancy compliance.

At the core of the CrewCom Flex platform is the new CrewCom Flex Main Panel [CKP-16] and Desktop Panel [CDP-16]. Expansion panels can be added to create customized user stations, while each panel and desktop panel functions as its own intelligent distributed matrix.CrewCom Flex utilizes a distributed processing architecture rather than centralized hardware frames, eliminating single points of failure while enabling sizable scalability.

The system also can be bolstered with new CrewCom Flex BeltPacks, available in two-channel [CBP-22] and four-channel [CBP-24] versions. Designed for production workflows, the beltpacks feature integrated microphones and speakers, allowing users an option to communicate without requiring a headset.

The platform also includes CrewCom Flex Virtual Intercom, a browser-based VoIP communications solution available in 4-, 8-, 16-, and 36-key virtual user configurations. Flex Virtual Intercom can operate as a standalone communications system or integrate seamlessly into larger CrewCom Flex deployments, and is accessible from PCs, Macs, tablets, and mobile devices.

For those who have already invested in existing CrewCom wireless intercom systems, CrewCom Flex integrates directly with them through a 32×32 Dante/AES-67 Digital Audio Network Interface [CXD-32CF], which provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure using EtherCon copper and dual LC fiber connectivity.